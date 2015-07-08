Jackson, TN Dentist Dr. Brian Pearson Introduces Top-Rated Teeth Whitening System for Patients

Jackson, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dr. Brian Pearson, dentist at Pearson Family Dentistry in Jackson, TN is now offering patients the chance to utilize the top-rated teeth whitening system to rejuvenate their smile. KöR Whitening is ranked as one of the best teeth whitening systems not only for its superior, permanent results, but also due to the fact that less than 10 percent of patients report excess tooth sensitivity during and after use.



While many patients have a healthy smile and straight teeth, they still may not feel confident in showing off their smile due to discolored teeth. Tooth discoloration or staining is natural as people age due to the foods they eat and drink, however, those who drink excessive coffee, wine, juice, or dark-colored soda may experience accelerated discoloration. Although stained teeth don't necessarily cause problems with oral health, they can add 10 to 20 years to the look of a patient.



Although there are numerous tooth whitening products on the market, many of the pastes, strips, and rinses provide minimal results and can lead to excessively sensitive teeth. This deters many patients from following through with the entire treatment and getting the bright, white smile they desire.



KöR Whitening, is specifically designed to help patients get maximum whitening results that last permanently, while causing minimal to no sensitivity during and after treatment. KöR Whitening has been tested and proven to provide whitening results to even the most difficult cases, most of which cannot be treated effectively with other products. KöR Whitening uses proprietary dual-activated, tri-barrel hydremide peroxide technology, which essentially combines three of the most powerful whitening ingredients only as they are applied to the teeth, not in storage. Together, these powerful ingredients allow for a shorter treatment time, less sensitivity, and more effective whitening.



KöR Whitening can be completed entirely at home or with the assistance of in-office bleaching sessions. Additionally, there's no need for patients to have to give up coffee, tea, or red wine just to see or maintain results. The entire process is comfortable and easy, is safe for gums and teeth, and is perfect for patients ages 14 and up.



In addition to offering KöR Deep Bleaching services, Dr. Pearson and his staff provide a variety of other general and cosmetic dental services. Additional cosmetic services offered include bonding, white fillings, veneers, and ClearCorrect.



About Pearson Family Dentistry

Dr. Brian Pearson is a native of Jackson, TN, graduating from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and founding Pearson Family Dentistry in his hometown. He has been in practice for six years and cherishes the relationship that he has built with so many local patients since that time.



For more information about Dr. Pearson and the KöR Whitening system he offers Jackson, TN patients at Pearson Family Dentistry, please visit http://www.pearsondentistry.com