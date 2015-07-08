Dr. Thomas Ludlow Dispels Misconceptions and Educates on Non-Surgical Root Canals

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dental hygiene is taught at an early age to ensure that you maintain healthy teeth and a nice smile as you age. However, dental hygiene can only provide a certain level of protection for your teeth. Other factors can affect the longevity of your teeth such as genetics, your diet, and injuries that could occur during sports. The "root" of a tooth, also known as the pulp, consists of blood vessels, connective tissue, and nerves that are responsible for sensory functions. If the pulp becomes injured or infected, the pulp tissue and nerves eventually stop functioning and severe infection can set in which would require removal. Infection is usually caused by tooth decay that leads to a chip or the tooth suffering some type of trauma in the past. Infected pulp sufferers may experience temperature sensitivity, pain, or signs of swelling in that tooth.



After successfully confirming the pulp is infected, a dentist will likely advise that it should be removed to eliminate the risk of the disease getting worse or spreading to another area. Once a non-surgical root canal has been performed, a permanent filling and crown should be placed on the tooth to ensure long-term success of the root canal treatment.



Root canal treatments have long been the go-to procedure for describing a worst case alternative scenario, as in, "I'd rather have a root canal." However, modern dentistry ensures there is a myriad of ways the tooth and surrounding areas can be worked on with minimal pain, including local anesthesia, nitrous oxide, even oral sedation medications. The dentist will make an opening in the crown portion of the tooth to gain access to the pulp cavity and clean the area of the diseased tissue. Afterwards, the tooth is filled and the canal sealed. Ordinarily, a root canal treatment involves one to two or more visits to the dentist to complete the treatment.



Benefits of the root canal procedure over pulling a tooth include the ability to bite normally, chew comfortably, and retain the natural look of the patient's smile. Nothing looks, feels, or functions quite like your natural teeth so choose wisely when it comes to dental choices. A tooth that has had a root canal treatment often lasts a lifetime so you can keep smiling with confidence!



