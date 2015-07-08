Miami Beach Chiropractor Dr. William Moyal Helps Patients Increase Athletic Performance with Chiropractic Care

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dr. William Moyal, Miami Beach chiropractor at Moyal Chiropractic is helping local patients increase their athletic performance through the use of highly specific and safe spinal and extremity adjustive techniques. He combines these techniques with other physical therapies, therapeutic exercises and stretches, as well as dietary and nutritional counseling to help athletes fine tune their performance and reduce their risk of injury.



Unbeknownst to many athletes, peak performance doesn't always solely rely on hours of training and practice. It is also dependent on the body's ability to perform through proper alignment, flexibility, range of motion, coordination, and more. Dr. Moyal helps athletes improve all of these factors through spinal adjustments and manipulations, ensuring that the body's skeletal frame is in alignment so the muscles, nerves, and tendons can perform at their peak.



A recent study done with university baseball players showed that those who received spinal manipulation over the course of 14 weeks had an improvement in muscle strength and long jump distance versus athletes who did not receive spinal manipulation. Additionally, those who received chiropractic care also showed decreases in resting blood pressure and pulse rate following treadmill activity.



In addition to helping athletes improve their performance through chiropractic care, Dr. Moyal also helps athletes with natural, drug-free pain management and sports injury rehabilitation. Instead of having to rely on powerful and potentially addictive pain medications, Dr. Moyal provides alternative treatments that are non-invasive and entirely natural, helping patients improve their overall quality of life.



Dr. Moyal treats a variety of condition at his Miami Beach office, including back pain, headaches, migraines, leg pain, arm pain, extremity joint pain and dysfunction, carpal tunnel syndrome, and more. He regularly helps patients who have suffered from automobile or whiplash injuries, on-the-job injuries, slip and fall injuries, or chronic injuries. He uses a variety of treatments including traditional adjustments, spinal decompression, and more to help patients feel and perform at their best.



About Dr. William Moyal

Dr. William Moyal has been a practicing doctor of chiropractic for more than 30 years, and throughout his career has become known as "The Hidden Secret of Miami Beach." He has taught seminars across the U.S. and Europe about his unique approach to figuring out chronic and difficult cases that therapists and other health professionals are frustrated with. Dr. Moyal treats patients from NFL, NBA, and MLB teams as well as local athletes, swim clubs, gym, trainers, and MMA athletes.



For more information about Dr. Moyal and the chiropractic services he offers for athletes to help them perform at their very best, please visit http://www.drmoyal.com