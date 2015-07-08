Fall River, MA Dentist Dr. Carl Ferreira Provides Dental Charity Work Through the Hands to Honduras Program

Fall River, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dr. Carl Ferreira, Dentist in Fall River, MA is using his professional skills to give back to those in need through the Hands to Honduras Program. Dr. Ferreira regularly visits the Central American country to provide much-needed dental care to residents who don't have access or means to undergo necessary dental procedures. During each visit to Honduras, Dr. Ferreira helps hundreds of patients by examining and extracting decayed and infected teeth.



Honduras is one of the poorest countries in the world and people there have very limited access to basic healthcare needs as well as necessities of life such as shelter, food, and fresh water. The Hands to Honduras Program has been coordinating humanitarian trips with volunteers since 1998, building structures like schools, daycares, and water towers, as well as providing services such as first aid training, health education, and more.



As part of the dental team, Dr. Ferreira helps educate Hondurans about the importance of a good tooth brushing routine in addition to his work with exams and extractions. Tooth decay is rampant in Honduran communities, likely attributed to their excessive consumption of soda. While decayed teeth are painful and unsightly, they can also lead to greater health problems if infection from the tooth reaches the blood stream.



When he's not providing volunteer dental work for Honduran patients, Dr. Ferreira and his staff in Fall River, MA are providing patients with the highest standard of dental care with general and cosmetic dental services. He and his staff offer services such as cleanings, fillings, bridges, and crowns, as well as cosmetic procedures such as veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening.



About Dr. Ferreira

Dr. Carl Ferreira has been practicing in Fall River, MA for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of the Farleigh Dickinson University School of Dental Medicine as well as The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. Throughout his decades of practice, Dr. Ferreira has remained committed to staying up-to-date with the latest tools, technology, and techniques in the industry through thousands of hours of continuing education courses.



For more information about Dr. Carl Ferreira, his volunteer work through the Hands to Honduras program or the dental services he offers at his Fall River, MA office, please visit http://www.carlferreiradmd.com