Athens, GA Chiropractor Provides Pain Relief from Sports Injuries with Graston Technique

Athens, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dr. Barry Hitchcock, chiropractor at Family Chiropractic of Athens is helping patients find improved pain relief from sports injuries using the Graston Technique that is used by professional and Olympic athletes. Dr. Hitchcock is one of a small number of health professionals trained in the technique that uses this active release technique.



The Graston Technique is based on the premise of detecting and treating scar tissue that restricts and affects normal function. The technique itself utilizes stainless steel instruments that comb over the injured area and "catch" onto fibrotic tissue, which identifies the source of the movement restriction. Then, these instruments are used to break up the scar tissue so it can be absorbed by the body, which gives the muscles and surrounding tissues more mobility. Dr. Hitchcock uses this method to provide pain relief to shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, knees, ankles, and feet.



In order to provide this service to his patients, Dr. Hitchcock completed a comprehensive training and accreditation Graston Technique course in which he learned the specific techniques for using the instruments and methods to detect and treat scar tissue resulting from injuries.



Historically, this technique has shown to be effective in providing positive outcomes in 75-90 percent of all conditions treated, for both acute and chronic injuries. The Graston Technique has become the treatment method of choice for many notable college and professional sports teams, as well as by Olympic athletes.



The Graston Technique is preferred because of its non-invasive, yet effective solution to treating pain without the use of drugs or other interventions. The treatment itself only produces minor discomfort, and most patients start experiencing positive results within 3-4 treatments.



About Family Chiropractic of Athens

Dr. Barry Hitchcock has more than 35 years of experience as a Doctor of Chiropractic. While he treats patients with a wide range of conditions, he specifically focuses on migraines and headaches, neck and back pain, foot and hand neuropathy, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, arthritic conditions, and he enjoys helping golfers play painlessly and attain lower scores.



