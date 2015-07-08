Web Entrepreneur Launches LivingSmartByCarolZaret.com, a Website Offering Quality Health and Beauty Products

Waverly, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Carol Zart is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LivingSmartByCarolZart.com. The website offers a broad range of health and beauty supplies including healthy living packs, essential nutrient supplements, mineral make up, essential oils, organic beauty products, and much more. Zart was inspired to start her website by her love of these products. She has always been interested in alternatives to more traditional medicine and wanted to provide some alternatives like these to her customers.



There are many excellent beauty and health products offered within the merchandise of LivingSmartByCarolZart.com. The website offers products including anti aging systems, mineral makeup, hormone balance, weight loss shakes, whey protein drinks, calcium supplements, organic body lotion, Youngevity vitamins, healthy chocolate, and much more. In the future, more products may be offered as new ones become available to Zart.



Providing a good amount of information about her products is very important to Zart regarding LivingSmartByCarolZart.com. She has been working really hard on learning about each of the products offered on the site so that she can give customers more information about them. She plans to spend a great deal of time learning all about these products to make sure that her customers are able to receive a great level of customer care from someone who is knowledgeable about these products.



To complement the main website, Zart is also launching a blog located at http://www.LivingSmartBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to health and wellness. Zart will be writing about all of the types of supplements, nutrients that are essential for your body, healthy chocolate, pain relief through more natural means, and how to use essential oils. The goal of the blog is to give customers a bit more information about the products and their uses so that they can make informed decisions on which items are right for them.



About LivingSmartByCarolZart.com

LivingSmartByCarolZart.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Carol Zart.



Carol Zart

http://www.LivingSmartByCarolZart.com

319-483-5082



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com