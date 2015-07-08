Creative Designs by Barbara Launches Website Offering Design Ideas for Homes and Outdoor Spaces

Port Charlotte, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Barbara Rowland is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture http://www.BetterHomesAndDecor.com. The website offers great tips and ideas that can enable homeowners to reflect their personal lifestyles in refreshing new ways. Their welcome mats will exude their personalities by coordinating creative design suggestions into their home and garden. Rowland was a florist for over fifty years and in that time she learned a lot about decorating homes with flowers and other accents. The web pages will unfold with exciting tips and product sources that incorporate the creative suggestions of each blog.



There are many excellent tips and products available within the merchandise of BetterHomesAndDecor.com. The website offers products including waterproof LED lights, rug runners, welcome mats, artificial plants, desk accessories, decorative throw pillows, nursery decor, thermal curtains, and much more. Of all of these items, Rowland considers lighting to be the most important since dramatic effects can be acheived both indoors and outdoors with the proper lighting. In the future, she plans to add more products as she finds ones that she thinks would be fashionable for the home and garden.



Offering an extensive level of knowledge to all of the customers who visit BetterHomesAndDecor.com is important to Rowland. She has acquired a great deal of experience working in the floral industry for over fifty years, coordinating weddings as well as designing the decorations, bouquets, and wearable art. She was retained during the holidays for custom interior and exterior decoration for private residences as well as business ambiance. She continues to spread holiday cheer in client's homes and instruct the art of flower arranging. The website gives her a place to share this knowledge. The information is offered for free, so customers don't have to worry about paying in order to get the information they need about decorating their home.



In addition to her main website, Rowland is also launching a blog located at http://www.BarbsBetterHomeBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to home decorations. Rowland will be writing about how to care for plants in your home, how to prevent plant fungi, how to arrange flowers for your home, how patio furniture can make an outdoor space more comfortable, how to change the design of a home to welcome in a season, and how to organize a kitchen. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information to help them decorate their home and garden.



BetterHomesAndDecor.com, a division of Creative Designs By Barbara, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Rowland. Rowland is also associated with http://www.CreativeDesignsByBarbara.com a website which offers a lot more tips about indoor and outdoor decorating.



http://www.BetterHomesAndDecor.com

