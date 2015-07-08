Web Entrepreneur Launches TheGadgetStore247.com, a Website Offering High Quality Gadgets for All Aspects of Life

Spring Lake, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Dick Gardner is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TheGadgetStore247.com. The website offers a broad assortment of different gadgets including personal electronics, power tools, video games, cameras, cell phones, and much more. Dick wanted to start his website to make it so that people would be able to find a wide variety of products that they might enjoy having in the same place. He is offering products for all people of all age groups and different interests.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of TheGadgetStore247.com. The website offers products including RC toys, desktop computers, Remington pole saws, electronic books, Dremel saws, cell phone accessories, sports cameras, laptop computers, golf equipment, and much more. In the future, Dick plans to continue adding products as they become available. He will add more products as different products become more popular or appear on the market.



Providing a large amount of products that customers can choose from is very important to Dick regarding TheGadgetStore247.com. He has found a wide selection of products to offer to all of the customers that look at his website. The products are broken into categories within the site so that customers can more easily navigate through a large assortment of products. By providing lots of great products in one place, he hopes to encourage customers to use his website to look for new items that they need over time.



In addition to the main website, Dick is launching a blog located at http://www.TheGadgetStoreBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to the products on his main website. Dick will be talking about these products as gifts for different occasions, personal experiences that he has had with different items, and which products might be good for certain needs.



About TheGadgetStore247.com

TheGadgetStore247.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Dick Gardner.



Dick Gardner

http://www.TheGadgetStore247.com

732-539-0657



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com