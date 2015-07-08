Effectiveness and Nature, Herbal Medicine Provides the Amazing Radical Cure for Chronic Nonbacterial Prostatitis Sufferers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --A new herbal medication, Diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill, provides the effective treatment for chronic nonbacterial prostatitis without adverse side effects, states Chinese herbalists Lee. The effectiveness and nature of new herbal medication for chronic nonbacterial prostatitis has been confirmed by thousands of patients.



Western researchers have been looking for an effective therapy to treat chronic nonbacterial prostatitis for a long time, and the treatment methods mainly focus on managing symptoms to reduce pain and discomfort. The common treatments include antibiotics, alpha-adrenergic blockers (medications to relax the prostate muscles), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) like ibuprofen to reduce swelling, and some painkillers to reduce the pain.



In clinic, doctors make this diagnosis when patients have typical symptoms of chronic nonbacterial prostatitis, but no bacteria are found in a urine sample. That means antibiotics may be noneffective for the nonbacterial prostatitis. And alpha-adrenergic blockers and painkillers can only relieve the patients'symptoms; once patients stop taking these drugs, the symptoms return. Besides, patients experience some sort of side effects when taking them as well.



These make more and more patients be willing to find an effective and natural medication for this disease. A new medicine, named diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill, can now treat prostatitis effectively and naturally. This medication is especially beneficial for chronic nonbacterial prostatitis.



According to the feedback from prostatitis sufferers in Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM clinic, the new herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has brought a striking effect on treating chronic nonbacterial prostatitis. TCM theory holds that it is heat gathering and blood stasis what cause prostate inflamed or the symptoms of inflammation. To radically eliminate the symptoms, patients need to relieve internal heat, clear toxin, remove blood stasis and promote blood circulation, so the key herbs like Lonicera japonica, Fructus Gardeniae, Houttuynia cordata, Pangolin, Semen persicae, and Saffron of Dr. Lee's formula are applied precisely. Besides, how to recuperate the damaged tissues and help them recover to the best is also an important part, the herbal medicine makes it. That makes the recurrence rate of this disease very low. That is why the natural herbal medication is a step forward in the treatment of chronic nonbacterial prostatitis.



For more functions of this herbal pill, please visit:

http://prostatitisradicalcure.com/a/Prostatitis/Chronic_Prostatitis/2013/1114/1093.html



James, 36, used to suffer from chronic nonbacterial prostatitis for three years, with the symptoms like frequency of urination, burning sensation while passing urine, testicle pain and swelling penis, but all test results showed negative. He took heavy dose of antibiotic but didn't get relieved. He started taking the herbal medication in April 2012. In July 2012 he shared," I was going crazy for the past years because of my prostatitis. Prostatitis has ruined my life. Thank you Dr. Lee. You are a wonderful Professor. I cannot believe my eyes! I feel good ever before."



For more testimonials, please visit http://www.diureticspill.com/Testimonials/



The testimonials by patients show that numerous antibiotics taken by chronic prostatitis patients who were suffering for years are to no avail but the herbal medication can heal them. The benefits of the herbal medication are obvious as it's effective and natural. Dr. Lee says, "The pills cleanse the prostate gland caused by inflammation and toxins; improve the blood circulation inside the prostate naturally. Once patients get cured, the recurrence rate is as low as 5%." It has been a step forward not only in the treatment of chronic nonbacterial prostatitis, but also in the treatment of chronic bacterial prostatitis, CPPS, epididymitis, seminal vesiculitis and so on.



For more information please visit http://www.diureticspill.com/



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping and herbal medicine

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured millions of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis.