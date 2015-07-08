FlipHTML5 Optimizes the Page Turning Feature for Flipbook Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --FlipHTML5, a leading name in the world of digital publishing software has made further enhancements to its flipbook software making things easier for users.



The software is versatile and works with both Mac and Windows platforms, which is an added advantage. Some of the features of the software include the fact that it enables users to convert PDF, OpenOffice, MS Office and images into a page flip eBook that is HTML5 and jQuery based. The media rich page editor on the other hand makes it possible for one to add local videos, YouTube videos, images and more to the magazine to make it more appealing.



The software also has its advantages for those who want to turn their catalogs and magazines into a shopping experience for their customers. Unlimited cloud hosting, self hosted and offline options, notes and annotations, video and image slideshow, animation editor etc are some of the other features that are provided by the software.



Importantly it allows users to customize their magazines exactly the way they want so that they can have a long lasting impact on the viewers. FlipHTML5 has now taken things a step further with the Flipbook Software by optimizing its page turning feature. Now 4.0.0 and above versions of the software can look forward to creating a more engaging and enhanced page turning effect.



So what is so different about this new enhancement to the software? To begin with, the page turning effect has become smoother and flawless. It also gives users a more realistic experience, which is just what they are looking for at the end of the day.



For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

It is well-known digital publishing software that not only specializes in e-publishing software but also customized solutions for publishers in various industries.