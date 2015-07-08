Tronicc Technologies Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Introduce GoPack

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Almost every person finds it extremely awkward to sit with their big, fat wallet in the pants' pocket. Searching through the cards to find the right one can be painful. Another common problem people face is the phone battery dying during the call. Carrying the bulky charger with cables is always a chore. With so many things to carry, people often end up misplacing their wallet, phone, or keys. Tronicc Technologies claims that the patent pending GoPack will solve all these problems.



GoPack is a small and multifunctional device capable of holding cards, cash, and keys. It comes with a unique cardholder that allows users to instantly access all their cards with a simple pull-tab operation. GoPack can also be used to charge mobile phones on the go. Misplaced smartphones can be traced easily with GoPack or GoPack itself can be traced with the smartphones too.



Some of the most important features of GoPack include

- Sequential card display with a simple pull-tab operation for instant card access.

- Detachable pouch made of high-elasticity PU leather for holding extra cards, cash, and keys.

- RFID blocking technology for the prevention of wireless identity theft.

- Strong and compact design to fit in a shirt's pocket.

- Charger your phone on the go with a built-in cable.

- Credit sized removable backup phone battery.

- Two way locator to find the phone with GoPack and vice-versa.

- The anti-loss feature sends an alarm when the phone and GoPack are separated.

- Phone app displays the distance between the phone and GoPack.

- Built-in LED flashlight.



After putting together a lot of hard work, Tronicc Technologies have made the working prototype and come to the conclusion that the mechanical parts, electronic parts and phone App are all working properly. Now, they are ready start manufacturing GoPack. However, they are in need of $35,000 to get started. A Kickstarter campaign has been initiated recently to raise this fund.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1dA4uru



The official website of Tronicc Technologies is http://www.tronicc.com



About Tronicc Technologies

Tronicc Technologies is an innovative company based in Montreal, Canada. The company has started a Kickstarter campaign to support the production of their latest product called GoPack.