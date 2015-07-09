FlipHTML5 Page Flip eBook Software Has Reached a Major Milestone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2015 --FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform has reached a major milestone by adding a new capability for publishers to sell their page flip eBook s online. This feat has been made possible because the company consistently upgrades its platform with more enhanced and superior features. FlipHTML5 now allows publishers to customize the e-commercial options to make eBooks go on sales. With FlipHTML5, Premium users can sell self-published digital publications on the website. Writers can now adjust the PayPal options, the selling options and the book information. After this is done, page flip eBooks can go on sales on the FlipHTML5 platform.



FlipHTML5 has been receiving many positive reviews and a couple of them sum up the awesomeness of the user friendly and effective program. David Foster said "Your software is good, a lot better than others by comparison". Another satisfied user Craig L. Paterson said "it's great to know that I can upload PDF Files from online, Google Drive and Dropbox. I save many files on Dropbox, including PDF magazines. That's good and now I don't need to download them and upload again to your website. Cheers! Greg Newman says "it is a very good initiative and a welcomed development, now I can publish my work and sell them. This is a really good software, and I could not be happier. Try them, you will not be disappointed".



FlipHTML5 has amazing features that makes it the No 1 digital publishing Platform, these features include:



- Simple and Fast intuitive user interface to create digital magazines on the fly.



- People can now set the PayPal options, selling options and the book information.



- Accessibility on any device, the devices includes- PC, Android devices, iPad and iPhone and all the latest technological gadgets at any time and any location either online or off line.



- Includes Unlimited Flipbook; Online/Offline Distribution



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides the easiest and best digital publishing solutions for converting PDF to HTML5. Considering the new feature that has just been added, it has become highly popular among many writers as one of the best flipping book PDF experts in the industry.



To access FlipHTML5, visit http://fliphtml5.com/