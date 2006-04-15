Wondershare Launches DVD Slideshow Builder V1.0

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2006 --Wondershare, Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare DVD Slideshow Builder 1.0, an advanced dvd slideshow tool that conveniently creates perfect slideshows on DVD with your digital pictures and videos.



In its first release of DVD Slideshow Builder supports to edit your pictures and videos. Use our basic editing tools like instant contrast/brightness adjustment. Text captions and cliparts can be added to photographs. There's also the Start/End feature within DVD Slideshow Builder, you can set a Start/End to control the point at which a video clip starts and stops playing. Quickly and easily capture frames from video and turn them into slideshow thumbnail.



Your own music and narration record can be added to slideshow. Most audio format (such as MP3, WAV, OGG) are allowed in DVD Slideshow Builder. Music editor can trim audio tracks down, make a fade in/out effect, erase the original audio track and replace with music and voice narration.



Plenty of transition effects are included in DVD Slideshow Builder. Pan & Zoom breathes life into your still photos with sweeping pans and animated zooms. With the built-in Storyline, just drag and drop the transition thumbnail to apply to your slideshow. Separately set transition duration and photo effect duration for each photo.



DVD Slideshow Builder supports powerful menu designer to create your own stunning menu templates. With DVD Slideshow Builder’s Menu Designer, you can select your own photos and pictures or just certain colors as the backgrounds of the menu templates. You can add both texts and photo frames to a menu template and drag them to any parts of it, and all added items are removable. You can also add background music to your menu template. What you can do with our menu designer is infinite! On-the-fly operation & expert creation is the basic feature of DVD Slideshow Builder.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare DVD Slideshow Builder V1.0 is priced at $49.95 for a single user(Personal) license.



Business and Site licenses are available.



For more information on this slideshow software with DVD and a free trial version can be obtained from: http://www.photo-to-dvd.com/dvd-slideshow.html



About Wondershare

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users.



In this pursuit, the company was aware of the need for easy to use multimedia programs with reasonable price, its extensive software line enables users of all levels to easily and effectively edit, organize and manage their multimedia files or convert them to other format and medium.



