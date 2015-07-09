Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Releases iFancy 50 Watt Box

Ellicott City, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2015 --The new iFancy 50 Watt is the latest box mod from Breathe Intelligent Cigarette and adds another touch of style to the vaping crowd.



Like the original Breathe iFancy, the 50 Watt has several unique features and a stylish appearance to appeal to the tastes of vapor users. The iFancy 50 watt box has an adjustable output power of 7 to 50 watts and has an output of 1.4 to 9.0 volts. The new iFancy 50 Watt box mod has an Atomizer resistance capability of 0.3 to 5.0 ohm, allowing vaping users to adjust for the perfect throat hit. The battery size is 2600 mAh. The LED screen keeps users updated with displays of resistance, voltage, wattage, and battery lifespan. There is an overcharged USB on the bottom of the box mod.



The new mod box includes several circuit protections including:



- output shortage protection

- overheating protection

- over usage protection

- over charged protection

- battery low voltage protection tank flush-floatable pin.



This updated iFancy 50 Watt comes in four colors: green, silver, blue and black and sells for $69.95.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers the iFancy 50 Watt box mod alongside many e-cig and vaping equipment and accessories on the company's website.



About Breath Intelligent Cigarette

Created in 2007, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette built its reputation in the emerging electronic-cigarette industry by listening to and fulfilling the expectations of its customers. An international business, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette boasts 10 brands of high quality e-cigarettes in the United States and sells an additional five brands in Asia and in Europe. In addition to selling its products online, Breath Intelligent Cigarette makes its products available in vape shops, hotels, large grocery and pharmacy chains, casinos, lounges and hotels.



For customer service call Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006 or visit Breathe online at http://www.breatheic.com