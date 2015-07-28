Alfa One Corp Appoints New Company Director to Head Its Beijing Operations

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --As demand in Asia for M&A services continues to grow at a rampant rate, many financial service companies have been busily expanding their operations to keep pace. The Tokyo based company 'Alfa One Corp' has been one of these to actively upgrade the scale and breadth of its operations and services to better serve its corporate clients' needs in this area. At the beginning of the year, the company effectively doubled the number of personnel in its Japanese operations, handling M&A/Corporate restructuring services, following on with the opening of a satellite office in Beijing, the first time that Alfa One Corp has done so outside of Japan.



The new Beijing office was set up with a primary focus on handling the demand for mergers and acquisitions of Chinese companies by Alfa One Corp's Japanese and international corporate clients, the company's fastest growing revenue stream. Now with services fully implemented, the company plans on further improving their Chinese location, to provide a fully comprehensive menu of services, aimed primarily at Chinese clients and also allowing the company further expand its holdings through acquisition. To oversee this soon to be enlarged capacity, Alfa One Corp has decided on creating a new directorial position, Director of Operations (China), which is to be filled by Mr. Katashi Mori.



Ms. Risa Nakai speaking in her capacity as Alfa One Corp's Public Relations spokesperson said. "Alfa One Corp has the utmost confidence, that Mr. Katashi Mori is the right candidate to fill the position as Director of Operations (China) for the company. We believe that his experience in working in the Chinese business environment over the last 20 years and his close connections within the investment community in Beijing, make him uniquely suited for this role. Under his guidance, we expect that our activities in China will soon match those that we have built here in Tokyo over the last 8 years, given the large nature of expected local demand for our services. The expansion gives Alfa One Corp the foothold required to conduct its business on a wider scale throughout Asia."