tyGraph Analytics Is Announcing the Development of a Content Pack for Microsoft Power BI

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --tyGraph is currently used by some of Yammer's largest and most active networks to provide actionable analytics for Yammer Community managers and Group managers.



Today, we are announcing the development of a content pack for Power BI to allow authorized users to consume their data through the Microsoft Power BI service. "This development effort will future proof tyGraph customer investments by allowing for mobile access and natural language queries in a personal BI environment" says Dean Swann, Product Manager and VP of Customer Success at UnlimitedViz.



"Power BI allows us to scale in a way that was unimaginable with previous technologies" says John P. White, CTO of UnlimitedViz. "As announced by Microsoft today, we are collaborating to create and deliver tyGraph analytics in a way that will allow all Yammer users access to key metrics, driving more insight."



"Our goal is to bring actionable metrics to our customers, not just counts and amounts" says Ed Senez, President of UnlimitedViz. "Customers rely on tyGraph to filter out the noise from their network so they can take action on what matters most. To do this we have developed complex models and rich visualizations. The Power BI service brings this to a whole new level by allowing customers to literally ask questions of their data using natural language."



About UnlimitedViz Inc.

UnlimitedViz is a data & business intelligence company formed in 2006 with the vision to help businesses drive value through business intelligence (BI) solutions. We create software using our UVI Lean methodology which includes bringing our customers along with us as part of the product development journey.



