Hostirian Launches Managed Microsoft Exchange

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2006 -- Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com/managedexchange.shtml) a leading customer centric Web Hosting provider, based in the Midwest, today announced that it has launched an outsourced service for Microsoft Exchange on a high quality/high availability mail server platform complete with Spam and Virus intercept options, and managed security that allows a company to keep corporate contact information in one central location where it can be easily backed and stored while eliminating the day to day and emergency administrative headaches.



Hostirian offers a robust and secure Managed Exchange via ether shared or dedicated server platforms. Shared is a SOHO service with up to 50MB of mailbox space, Silver supports 100- 250 users via a Dell PE1850 and Gold supports 250- 500 users via a DellPE2850. All features such as Microsoft Outlook 2003 Software License (PC Access)



Outlook Web Access, Calendaring, Contacts, Public (Shared) Folders, Meeting Planner, Tasks, Notes, Rich Text and HTML Email Messages, Offline Use, Outlook Rules for Email Management, Set up Archive Folders (.pst files), MAPI Access, Integration with Managed SharePoint Workspace, are included.



Hostiran delivers an exceptional Managed Exchange service with a 99.9% SLA , 24x7 Server & Application Monitoring, 24x7 Tech Support, Backups: Full backups every day, Free license & download for Outlook 2000, 2002 (XP), and 2003, Remote User VPN Access, Full ActiveSync access, Connect via: Outlook MAPI/Outlook Web Access/RPC over HTTP/IMAP/POP3/SMTP, all software licensing fees, Backup, MS Windows 2003, MS Exchange 2003 that are fully maintained by Exchange experts.



About:

Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com) is a wholly owned business unit of River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net), providing premium hosting, complex hosting , managed services and collocation services through its’ multiple carrier class facilities, supported by online tools and personalized attention to client’s needs. Located in St. Louis, Missouri renowned to be perfectly centered and remarkably connected. Servers and applications are monitored by an onsite 24x7x365 NOC staffed by trained engineers. Clients include Web 2.0 search engine Ice Rocket, Interstate Bakeries, IntraISP, and CDM Sports.







