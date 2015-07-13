Blaze Automation Inc Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Start Manufacturing B.One

North Brunswick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Creator Blaze Automation Inc. claims that B.One will be the most advanced, powerful and intuitive Smart Home System ever made. Using B.One, homeowners will be able to gain complete control over their security, ambience, entertainment and wireless mobile charging from a single hub and mobile app.



B.One features a proprietary algorithm that learns the behavior of the user and keeps updating its knowledge base with each day of use. It improves the control of the user over his/her home by anticipating, predicting, and notifying certain key activities. With ten processors working in tandem, B.One ensures that every alarm and alert is communicated in real time to the intended destination. B.One Smart Hub incorporates NFC technology to the sensors, making it easily configurable and usable for all.



Some of the most important features of B.One are



- A multi-functional and versatile smart-hub that is very user friendly.



- Integrates various aspects of smart home living such as security, controlling IR remote based devices using universal remote, media management, A/V streaming and energy management.



- Employs state-of-the-art parallel processing architecture to make it the first and the only one of its kind in the market.



- Capable of handling extensive wireless and wired protocols, giving it a distinct edge over other contemporary devices.



- The unique self-diagnostic capability helps it continuously monitor the health of the B.One system and convey its heartbeat to a cloud server and hence to the users.



- The built-in Lithium battery will provide backup for 48 hours in the event of power outages/failures.



Having done all the hard work, Blaze Automation is now ready to start manufacturing B.One Smart Hub. Once released to the market, B.One Smart Hub will have a retail price of $249. The company has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $100,000 to support the production of B.One Smart HUB. All Kickstarter backers will be able to pre-order B.One at exclusive prices.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GbLGG3



The website of B.One Smart Home System is http://www.b1hub.com/



About Blaze Automation

Blaze Automation is a Smart Home company based out of New Jersey. Their objective was to build a Smart Intelligent System that is easy to use and future ready. This is where they have spent the last two years in creating B.One, a truly intelligent device with a brilliant ecosystem with the purpose of making lives safe & simple.