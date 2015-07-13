Technical Management and Training, Golden Marine's Next Golden Offerings

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Golden Marine Services is an India based Manning Company. It does Recruitment of Seafarers especially for Offshore Vessels and also main fleet Vessels. They are presently on the rising scale as they have also started Technical Management Services.



With candid interview with SeaFolks Network Ltd., Mr Rajiv Pareira, Business development manager at Golden marine Services says, "Expansion and Growth are the two main elements which we are concentrating on. With the hurdles and way out to them we are on the verge to achieve our goal".



With a diverse experience in the same field I have grown day by day learning the nuances of the industry and many ups and downs in my span, Mr. Rajiv added.



While serving this industry, company realized that in spite of being capable and talented, lot of candidates can not join merchant navy because of the financial problems. Moving ahead with this thought company then decided to sponsor training fees for such talented individuals and then Golden Maritime Training Institute (GMIT) was formed.



Mr Samadhan Sannake the founder and Managing Director of Golden Marine Services says, "The USP of Golden Maritime Institute is helping common students achieve uncommon success". Upon successful completion of training through GMIT, candidates get placed through Golden Marine Services.



The Initiative was started by the Founder of the Company Mr. Samadhan Sannake who personally selects the deserving Candidates and with the help of the entire team coach them and make them eligible for the preliminary examination and then encourage them and help them to go forward for a training to be a Seafarer.



Such Initiative has helped many Candidates so far encouraging Employment in the Industry and also providing a helping hand to people who cannot afford the training process tells Mr. Sannake.



About Golden Marine Services (http://www.gmspl.in)

Golden Marine Services Private Limited (GMSPL) established in June 2011 with the aims of providing cost effective best solutions of Marine Human Resource to shipping industry. We are persistent in providing quality Services to Ship owners and seafarers.



We are registered company with Directorate General of Shipping, INDIA, under RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Service License) and compliant with ISO 9001–2008 standard and MLC 2006, regulations in place.