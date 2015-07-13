Lakeland Plaza Now Managed and Leased by Retail Solutions Advisors

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is excited to announce that it is now the exclusive leasing agent and property manager for the Lakeland Center shopping plaza. This well located neighborhood shopping center is directly on South Florida Avenue (State Road 37) and contains 17,360 square feet of retail space. It also is within close proximity (2.5 miles) to the Polk Parkway (State Road 570) interchange. This stretch of South Florida Avenue has undergone major improvements over the past few years including the adding of a third lane making commuting very efficient while maintaining a traffic count of 37,000 trips per day. Lakeland Plaza shoppers can exit the property to both the north and south on SR 37 for added convenience. RSA is in the last phase of leasing the property and is finalizing lease negotiations for a 3,500 square foot tenant and is reviewing letters of intent for the last space remaining 2,200 square feet. The center currently contains Jet Pizza, Quick Print and a local dry cleaner to name a few. Other suggested uses at Lakeland Plaza might include mobile phone, pet grooming and cafe businesses.



About The Lakeland Area

Lakeland, Florida is part of Imperial Polk County and is conveniently located between Tampa (Hillsborough county) to the west and Orlando (Orange County) to the east. Its city limits contain approximately 110,710 people (2013 census), and its metro population exceeds 584,000 people. Major road networks in the Lakeland area include SR 37 (South Florida Avenue), SR 570 (Polk Parkway), SR 33, US 98 and US 92. Major employers in the Lakeland area include top grocer, Publix supermarket, GEICO insurance and the Lakeland Regional Health Care system. The city has several schools including five high schools and two colleges - Florida Southern College & Southeastern University. And, of interesting note, Lakeland maintains "sister" city relationships with Imabari, Ehime - Japan and Chongming County (Shanghai) - China.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors is a commercial real estate broker of properties in Florida. RSA offers its clients a total package of real estate related services and specializes in property management, retail leasing and real estate development. RSA can also assist clients with an evaluation of their property in the current marketplace and aid in its repositioning or redevelopment to maximize the asset's long-term value. For additional information regarding leasing opportunities at Lakeland Plaza, please contact Jannie DelRio at Retail Solutions Advisors.