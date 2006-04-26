Marketing for Virtual Assistants: The Accent News Group Interviews Industry Expert Robert Brenner

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2006 -- In January 2006 Accent ran the first part of its two-part series on the Brenner Information Group’s “Special Report: A Comprehensive Study of the Virtual Assistance Industry -- Demographics, Profiles and Pricing,” a groundbreaking look at how VAs manage and market their businesses. Part I dealt with what VAs make and what they charge. In “Brenner Report Part II: Smart Marketing for VAs” (available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com), Accent staff writer Ramona Goutiere talks directly with Robert Brenner, head of the Brenner Information Group (http://www.brennerbooks.com), about marketing strategies that work for VAs -- and why.



“Accent wanted to go one-on-one with Robert Brenner because he’s made such a tremendous impact on the VA industry,” notes Goutiere, owner of Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com), a virtual firm specializing in nonprofit management, writing services and administrative support. “This interview is filled with practical marketing information that VAs can put to immediate use.”



Brenner offers strong encouragement for VAs looking to get ahead: “The opportunities for VAs have never been better. Claim your share of the market by promoting yourself every waking moment of every day. Blow your own horn because others won’t do this for you. Tell everyone that you’re here. And tell them what you can do for them. Act professional and you’ll be successful.”



The rest of Accent’s April edition concentrates on security issues, with a bonus technology review. Readers will find articles on:



• Airport security horror stories

• Client confidentiality

• Computer safety

• Personal protection for home business owners

• Safe Internet surfing

• Digital security and unsolicited e-mail attachments

• Privacy and the use of microchips

• Technology review: Vonage phone service



Readers can check out the current issue at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com as well as review previous editions. They may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes. Subscriptions are free.



Next month the Accent news team will focus on inspiration. Look for an Accent editorial board session exploring this topic, along with articles from individual contributors on what keeps them motivated.



Started in summer 2005, the Accent newsletter delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures By Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.DavisVA.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



