FlipHTML5 Released New Flipbook Creator for Publishing Stylish Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Business catalogues often tend to seem boring and way too technical for the customer to follow. Attractive visuals on the other hand, grab attention and, when presented in an interesting format, they hold this interest till the end of the presentation. This is imperative in ensuring new businesses get their best shot at representing their products or services to their customers.



To help new businesses achieve this goal and to help companies at large, expand their customer base, FlipHTML5 has come up with this unique flipbook creator software that is easy to access, easy to use and most of all effective. In order to use the software, all the user has to do is go through a basic sign up process on their website.



Users can upload up to 50 free flipbooks when they sign up and share the same with their prospective customers or clients. The success of this software has been tremendous and a solid fact that reflects the same in the words of Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 "Customers can experience a whopping 3,856,249 times increase in efficiency and productivity when they use FlipHTML5 for free".



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a leading provider of online publishing services and solutions has launched exclusive flipbook creator software that is advanced and accommodative. It supports multiple importations of PDF, Microsoft Office, Open Office and Image files. In addition to functional button settings and built in page edition feature, the software also supports conversion of files to three of the most popular output file formats namely, HTML, ZIP and FTP.



