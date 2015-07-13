Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Unleashes a Monster 100 Watt Box

Ellicott City, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette debuts its release of its Monster 100 Watt Box, the latest in equipment for vape users.



The 100watt Monster Box is adjustable from 7w to 100w, with an LED screen displaying the set wattage. The 100watt Monster Box has a working voltage of 6.4 to 8.4 double rate, and it includes a powerful 18650 Lithium Battery. The 510 threading makes it comparable to most set-ups. The Monster Box works for an 0.2 sub ohm, for good hit power.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers the 100watt Monster Box alongside many vaping options. All equipment and accessories are available for purchase on the company's website.



About Breath Intelligent Cigarette

Now an industry leader - meeting the expectations of its customers and using the best quality e-cig and vaping materials. Breath Intelligent Cigarette makes its products available in vape shops,, grocery stores, convenience stores, lounges, hotels and casinos.



For comment or questions contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette by calling 866-237-0006 or visit http://www.breatheic.com