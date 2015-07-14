Leclair Group Announces Appointment of Gary Marx as Director of Long Term Care Services

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --LeClair Group, a leading provider of health and life insurance services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gary Marx as Director of Long Term Care Services. This is a new position within the company and it is effective immediately. Gary will have oversight over both the brokerage and retail divisions of Long Term Care within LeClair Group.



Gary has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He is a former partner with Ascia Partners (formerly LTC Financial Partners) where he focused on growing the group employer market for Long Term Care insurance, with a specific emphasis on colleges, law firms and medical clinics. Earlier in his career Gary worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and also Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America.



According to Gary, "Leading the LeClair Group LTC sales is a privilege due to their loyal base of brokers, financial planners, and associations throughout the country. My plan is to continue and expand the educational outreach in this often mid-understood and evolving LTC marketplace".



LeClair Group CEO Richard Lett says, "Gary's onboarding is one more example of our leadership strategy of bringing the best industry talent to LeClair Group. Gary's deep understanding of the LTC marketplace and of client's needs will be a tremendous resource for our national partners. This new position shows our commitment to delivering solutions that add to the long term financial wellness of middle class America."



About LeClair Group

LeClair Group delivers health and life insurance services through three channels: wholesale brokerage distribution, retail distribution, and through their cloud based benefit management software services. Their product expertise includes individual, group and voluntary health insurance, Medicare, long erm care, disability income, supplemental health products, life insurance and annuities.



For more information about LeClair Group, visit LeClair Group and follow the company on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook.