Bratislava, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Smart Tech Studios has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their inspired new creation to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which is being raised to bring the company's "Cutie" to market. Cutie is a small and portable personal humidifier that is being described as "the ultimate solution for a healthy environment." Lubo Michalcak, the founder of Smart Tech Studios, came up with this idea when he was changing the water tank of the air humidifier in his room. He started thinking about how big and cumbersome air humidifiers generally are, and decided that there must be a better and more attractive way to keep the air fresh and moist. This started him on the path to creating the Cutie personal humidifier, a very unique and attractive addition to any room.



Cutie is very compact, portable, and lightweight; featuring completely noiseless operation. It weighs only 45 grams and can easily be used anywhere a person needs fresher air: at home, in a dorm room, while traveling, in the office, etc. Simply set Cutie into a glass or container of fresh water and connect the USB power cable to a wall, PC port, power bank, or other USB power supply. Anyone who has ever suffered from allergies, dry skin issues, breathing problems, or illnesses knows how beneficial a humidifier can be. Cutie is not only useful for health reasons, but it adds a nice touch to the décor of any room. It is designed to look like a flower and currently comes in two options: a pink rose and a blue tulip. However, the company is planning on adding more colors in the future. In fact, they are planning on introducing these new colors during the campaign if they manage to reach a specified funding level known as a stretch goal.



The team behind Smart Tech Studios has been working very diligently with all of the essential groundwork for Cutie. They have a fully functioning prototype and are ready to begin production which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. They have a projected shipping date of November 2015 which means supporters should receive Cutie in time for Christmas 2015. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from an "Every Dollar Helps" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates; to the opportunity to pre-order Cutie, from a single humidifier to a retail pack of 140 units, at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price. The earliest supporters of the campaign can take advantage of the Early Bird special for an even bigger savings.



Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About Smart Tech Studios

Smart Tech Studio was founded by Lubo Michalcak during the summer of 2014. It consists of a small, but very talented and creative team that focuses on making innovative ideas become real products. The company's pilot project is the Cutie- personal mini humidifier.



