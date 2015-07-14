The Finale to Zack Scott's Zombie Apocalypse Trilogy 'Their Dead Lives' Is Available for Pre-Order at Publishizer

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --A Blanket for Decay is the finale to a zombie apocalypse trilogy from Zack Scott that has recently been launched via Publishizer. Zack mentions the trilogy, titled Their Dead Lives, is full of action, adventure, love, hate, good vs. evil, friendship, sex, destiny, and a few laughs. With some fantasy and sci-fi elements, this trilogy promises to be an excellent choice for people that enjoy suspense, non-stop action, romance, some satire, and zombies.



The trilogy Their Dead Lives revolves around four friends engaged in a gruesome battle through the zombie apocalypse. Throughout the story, these friends will have to face man-eating corpses, otherworldly forces, and the psychotic minds of the living. Three parts of the trilogy are titled Four, Vital Blood, and A Blanket for Decay. The first two parts of the trilogy, Four and Vital Blood, are available to purchase on Amazon.



Talking about his upcoming book, Zack says, "It is recommended to not sit down and read this book unless you're in a secure location. Double check the perimeters for zombies, then check them once more. Once you know for sure you're safe, you can read this book on Kindle or paperback."



In order to deliver A Blanket for Decay to readers, Zack is relying on social media, press releases, newsletters, blogs, Amazon promotions, Goodreads promotions, book tours, word of mouth, and his Publishizer crowdfunding campaign. He has already managed to raise over $1,500 and secure seventeen pre-orders via this campaign. All funds raised through this campaign will be used to edit, print, and promote Their Dead Lives. A part of funding will also be used to get the word out about this trilogy.



To pre-order A Blanket for Decay at Publishizer, please visit http://bit.ly/1O0BGoF



Zack Scott's website is http://zackscottwrites.com/



About Zack Scott

Zack Scott is the author of 'Their Dead Lives', 'One Pissed off Shark', and several short stories he wrote for the 2013 Flash Fiction Challenge. Although he's visited many places all over the world, Zack has lived in southern California all his life. He grew up in Los Angeles, attended undergrad at CSUCI in Ventura County, and completed law school down in San Diego.