Mike Kova Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce 4MK-Wooden Bike

Ljubljana, Slovenia -- 07/15/2015 --Bicycles have always been the first love for the eighteen years old Mike Kova? who is also a professional competitor for team Radenska in Ljubljana. His father Marjan is a joiner and owns his own company named 4MK. Mike is also a student of wood science and technology. With help from his father, Mike completed developing 4MK-Wooden Bike in May 2013.



4MK-Wooden Bike project started as a school assignment for Mike and turned out to be a big hit wherever it was exhibited. In his school, Mike ended up receiving a special award for the innovative design of his wooden bike. This wooden bike was exhibited in ''Cankarjev dom'' on the event ''?ar lesa''. This autumn, Mike's wooden bike would be exhibited in the City Museum of Ljubljana.



Initially, Mike and Marjan looked at their invention merely as an exhibit. However, the bike has already run over 2,000 kilometers and have been tested in France by driving in the tracks of Tour de France amidst great curiosity. The public response was even more encouraging at the Veteran World Cycling Championship.



Inspired by the response, Mike and Marjan decided to make further improvements to 4MK-Wooden Bike. At present, they have separate designs ready for the male and female version of the product. They have also patented 4MK-Wooden Bike, and honestly believe that it will be the next big thing on the market.



4MK-Wooden Bike is ready for the next step, but Mike Kova? needs funding assistance to start the production of his innovative wooden bicycle. He has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise adequate funds for this project. This project will only be funded if at least $10,000 is pledged by July 29, 2015.



