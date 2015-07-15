Austin, TX Flooring Supplier Outlines Best Practices for Flooring Installation

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --The professionals at Floor King, one of Austin's leading flooring suppliers, have provided best practice guidelines for homeowners, businesses, or builders to achieve a painless installation process when installing new carpet, tile, laminate, hardwood, or vinyl. These best practices ensure that the flooring installation goes as smoothly as possible.



First, you should determine who is responsible for moving any existing furniture in the rooms that are receiving new flooring. Determining this beforehand will give you time to arrange the furnishings as needed, or organize them in a way that makes it easy for installers to move heavier items out of the room.



Next, you should ask about the disposal of the existing flooring. No matter who you work with, when disposal is not discussed beforehand, misunderstandings can take place as to who is responsible for the hauling away and disposal of existing flooring. You should ensure that a plan is in place beforehand for material hauling and disposal and any associated costs with the process.



While the installation is happening, you should communicate with installers about any preferences you have about where seams are placed, particularly for flooring such as carpet and vinyl. Ideally, seams should be installed in less visible areas, avoiding major traffic patterns. When furniture is entirely removed from a room, installers may not be aware of traffic patterns and furniture placement, so you should work with installers to find ideal seam placement.



During the installation process, you should also remember to provide an adequate supply of fresh air, utilizing windows and fans if possible. New flooring is almost always associated with new smells that should be allowed to ventilate to help dissipate as quickly as possible.



Forethought about the installation process for new flooring and carpeting can go a long way towards making flooring improvements as simple as possible.



About Floor King

Floor King is known for using the best installers in the business who have years of experience in the flooring industry. For more than 25 years, Floor King has been providing top-of-the-line flooring and installation to homeowners, builders, and businesses in Central Texas. They have more than 900 stores in their co-op, providing you with the lowest prices from the best manufacturers.



With three locations in the Austin area, including South Austin, North Austin, and Georgetown, there is a convenient Floor King location for nearly anyone living in the greater Austin area.



For more information about Floor King and the installation services they offer for new flooring, please visit http://www.floorking.net