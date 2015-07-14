A-PDF.com Upgraded Its Flip Book Maker to a Newer Version

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --The software company A-PDF.com has released a new version of its A-PDF Flip Book Maker. Designed for use with businesspeople with and without programming experience, A-PDF Flip Book Maker's new version 4.3.5 has been further optimized for accessibility, functionality, and customization.



In A-PDF Flip Book Maker's version 4.3.5, readability on PCs, Macs, and mobile devices is enhanced; more flipbook templates are available; the batch convert function has been streamlined; and the software's interface has been improved. With its newest update, A-PDF Flip Book Maker is easier to use, allowing more businesses to take advantage of the growing popularity of digital publications to generate interactive online books, magazines, and newsletters.



"Thanks to our commitment to quality and functionality, our Flip Book Maker is one of our most popular products," said A-PDF's CEO, Winston Zhang. "This update is another step in our history of providing quality products for clients worldwide. It is our mission to provide the tools to businesses large and small that need to compete in the global market at an affordable price."



Previously, A-PDF Flip Book Maker allowed users to create customizable flipbooks for export as a variety of files, but with fewer options available for customization. Like its previous versions, 4.3.5 provides users with a simple to use flipbook maker that allows for published books to be released for viewing on computers and mobile devices.



In addition to its flip book makers, A-PDF offers free online "how to" guides for various functions and low-cost, try-before-you-buy alternatives to Adobe Acrobat. A-PDF's line of software allows users to view, split, merge, decrypt or encrypt, watermark, convert, extract, optimize, or otherwise modify pdf files. Each of their software products is backed with a 30-day money back guarantee. A-PDF also offers customized software to businesses that need special solutions to unique business challenges.



For more PDF tools, go to http://www.a-pdf.com/