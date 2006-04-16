The Dallas Rage Women’s Professional Football Team will play host to the Oklahoma City Lightning Saturday April 22 at 7pm.



Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2006 -- The Dallas Rage announced today that they will begin their regular season on April 22, at Pennington Field against the Oklahoma City Lightning.



Following their preseason win over the Breakers from Orange County, the next test for the Rage are conference rivals Oklahoma City. Last season saw the teams split the two game series with the Rage pulling out the upset in week seven to secure their first ever playoff spot. As two of the pre-seasons top teams in the NWFA’S southern division, this year’s contest promises to be a battle from beginning to end.



The game will be held at Pennington Field in Euless, Texas. Game time is set for 7pm and admission will be $10.00 at the gate and $8.00 for those wearing Rage apparel.



For more information including contact information, roster, and upcoming events please check us out on the web at www.dallasragefootball.com



M.K. Hamilton, General Manager

Telephone: 817-480-6536



Q2 Sports

P.O. Box 145

Fort Worth, TX 76101



M.K. Hamilton, General Manager

Telephone: 817-480-6536

