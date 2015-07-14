OctaFX Shooting Challenge Raised Money for Saints Foundation

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --OctaFX, an award-winning broker, has activated its sponsorship shortly after signing the contract with Southampton FC – English Premiere League Football Club. The first co-branded event was devoted to the charitable cause. Three prominent Southampton players - Jay Rodriguez, Kelvin Davis and Sam Gallagher were engaged in "OctaFX shooting challenge". By scoring goals through specifically designed OctaFX goalmouth, the players were raising money for the Saints Foundation, a charitable organization aligned to SHFC. Participation in OctaFX shooting challenge brought £3000 to the Saints Foundation.



"We are always happy to support a good cause. Partnering with Southampton FC that had aspirational value similar to ours was our main aim. We hope our relationship with Southampton would be prosperous and long lasting".

Daniel Harris Director, OctaFX UK Limited



OctaFX actively participates in the charitable events especially in those related to sports. Prior to collaboration with Southampton, OctaFX has started to support Bali Sports Foundation, which provides sporting opportunities to the disabled sportsmen in Indonesia.



About The Saints Foundation

The Saints Foundation is an independent charitable organization under patronage of Southampton Football Club. The Foundation uses the brand of the Saints in promoting and supporting sport. The Foundation works with over 25,000 individual participants each year and manages to raise £1million annually to help and give opportunities to disadvantaged young people and vulnerable adults.