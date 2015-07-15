Brampton Dental Office Helps Patients Find Their Smiles Again After Tooth Loss with Dental Implants

East Brampton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --The Brampton dental professionals at Park Place Dental Centre are helping local patients who have suffered tooth loss find their smiles once again with permanent dental implants. Many adults who experience tooth loss due to injury, decay, disease, or other health problems not only struggle with embarrassment and a lack of self-confidence, but may also struggle with other health problems or additional tooth loss because of it. With dental implants, the Park Place Dental Centre team is helping patients find a renewed life with the use of a full, functional smile that they can be proud to show off.



Park Place Dental Centre has been offering dental implants since 1991 and is considered one of the leading local experts in the procedure. Dental implants are designed to provide the same structure and function as natural teeth, not only with structural support, but an aesthetic quality as well. The dental implant itself is a small metal screw that is surgically inserted into the jawbone of the patient and is eventually joined with an abutment and porcelain crown that mimics the look of a natural tooth. When the unit is completed, dental implants have the same look, feel, and function as a natural tooth.



Dental implants represent some of the latest technology the dental industry has to offer, and resists the three main causes of natural tooth failure: dental implants are not susceptible to cavities, do not have root canal systems that can fail, and are very structurally strong. In fact, when surgically placed and cared for properly, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient.



Dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or can be used to replace dentures by supporting entire top and bottom arches of teeth. Tooth loss can lead to the collapse of the facial profile as well as the further deterioration of the jawbone, which can lead to additional tooth loss. Dental implants help preserve this bone structure, resulting in a more youthful appearance and healthy jawbone composition.



Dental implants are completed in phases over the course of several weeks and months. Once the small metal screws are placed in the jawbone surgically, they are given time to heal and fuse with the natural bone and tissues in the mouth. Once healed, the artificial crown is attached to the implant, which has been specifically designed for the patient using the proper size, shape, and shade that will allow it to blend in seamlessly with the patient's other teeth.



At Park Place Dental Centre, Dr. Emil Svoboda is the leading dental implants specialist, with more than 20 years of experience with the procedure. He has achieved fellowship status with the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is also a diplomate with the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry.



Dr. Emil Svoboda offers dental implants for Brampton patients