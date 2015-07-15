Stamford, CT Dentist Dr. Stephen Wolpo Offers Free Oral Cancer Screenings

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Dr. Stephen Wolpo, dentist at Smile Sensations Family Dental in Stamford, CT is offering free oral cancer screenings for new and current patients using some of the latest technology that provides detection for cancerous lesions in their earliest stages. Using VELscope technology, Dr. Wolpo provides free high-tech cancer screenings for patients to provide everyone access to this potentially life-saving technology.



Oral cancer is responsible for more than 11,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. While oral cancer is very treatable in its early stages, prior to VELscope technology, cancerous lesions were very difficult to detect. In its late stages, treatment for oral cancer typically involves major facial surgery, with only about half of patients surviving after five years of treatment. Everyone is at risk for oral cancer, but those who use tobacco in forms such as chewing tobacco, pipes, cigars, or cigarettes are more at risk—including those who consume large amounts of alcohol.



VELscope is a handheld device that uses fluorescence visualization to identify potentially cancerous oral lesions weeks or months before they would otherwise be visible with the unassisted eye. The blue excitation light of the VELscope device causes abnormal lesions to distinguish healthy tissue from abnormal tissue based on how the tissue appears under the light. VELscope is completely painless, non-invasive, and takes only a few minutes of the patient's time.



More than 25 million VELscope examinations have been performed throughout the world, in 23 different countries by 12,000 different dental practitioners. VELscope is approved by the FDA, Health Canada, and the World Health Organization.



Dr. Wolpo is offering these free oral cancer for screenings for new or current patients to help give people peace of mind about their oral health and comfort knowing that even if abnormalities are detected, they will likely be in their earliest stages and can be treated effectively without major surgery. Typical oral cancer screenings can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and are less effective than what VELscope can provide.



About Smile Sensations Family Dental

At Smile Sensations Family Dental in Stamford, CT, Dr. Wolpo and his team are committed to helping patients get their very best, healthiest, and most confident smile. He offers a variety of dental procedures including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and pediatric services.



Dr. Wolpo has served as a clinical instructor at Columbia University and has also lectured at Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital on geriatric dentistry. He is actively involved in the community through his profession, and when not practicing dentistry, is serving as a volunteer firefighter.



For more information about Dr. Wolpo and the free VELscope oral cancer screenings he offers at Smile Sensations Family Dental in Stamford, CT, please visit http://www.smilesensations.com