Dr. Michael Crist, Dentist in Houston, TX Helps Patients Achieve Straighter Smiles Without Braces

Invisalign represents some of the latest advances in orthodontia and uses 3D computer imaging technology to create custom treatment devices that are specific to each patient. Invisalign aligners are soft, clear, plastic trays that are created to fit perfectly over the patient's teeth, offering near-invisible movement. Invisalign patients are provided with a series of aligners that they change out every two weeks over the course of treatment, with each aligner gradually bringing their teeth into proper alignment.



Not only do patients prefer the aesthetics of Invisalign over conventional braces, but they also appreciate the lifestyle flexibility as well. Invisalign aligners are completely removable and although patients are instructed to wear them 22 hours per day for best results, the aligners are removed while eating and can also be removed for special occasions. The near-invisible treatment eliminates the concern of self-image and self-confidence that many patients with conventional braces feel. Instead, Invisalign patients can smile confidently even while they are undergoing treatment.



Because Invisalign treatment uses different movement forces than conventional braces, patients often report feeling much less pain and discomfort over the course of treatment. Additionally, Invisalign patients are able to maintain better oral health during their orthodontic treatment due to the removable nature of the aligners. Invisalign treatment still allows patients to brush and floss normally, unlike with conventional braces that require special tools and painstaking techniques to brush and floss properly.



Dr. Crist is one of the few dentists in the Northwest Houston area who has advanced training in both pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. He is a preferred Invisalign provider and has helped hundreds of patients finally achieve the straight smile they've always wanted with near-invisible treatment. While not every patient is a candidate for Invisalign, it has shown to be effective in treating mild to moderate crowding, gapping, and misalignment. For patients who are not candidates for Invisalign therapy, Dr. Crist also offers conventional braces, retainers, and clear braces.



About Dr. Michael Crist

Dr. Michael Crist completed his general dental training at the University of Texas and then went on to complete his pediatric and orthodontic training at the University of Southern California. He has been practicing in the dental field for more than 30 years and is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Northwest Houston areas.



