Artur Olek Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Introduce Gato, the Gaming Towel

Warsaw, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Gato, the gaming towel, is a combination of a regular beach towel and board games. Creator Artur Olek came up with this idea while sitting on a beach and thinking about his favorite board games. All board games comprise of too many small and delicate materials. Moreover, it is not possible to bring board games to the beach because of unfavorable conditions such as the wind, water, and sand. Gato was created to solve this problem.



Artur Olek and his team created a "beach-resistant" board based on the idea of a simple game that can be played almost without anything. Gato makes use of a beach towel as a board to play games with bottle caps. Many board game enthusiasts have played different games using bottle caps in their childhood days. Gato will revive these adventures for them.



The technique of playing games with Gato is simple, and only involves flicking a bottle cap with the forefinger or middle finger to achieve the goal. Using this technique, it is possible to play four games viz. Motor Race, Gladiators Fight, Curling, and Football/Soccer. All these games are easy to play, and the basic rules are written in the corner of each towel.



Artur Olek has just launched a Kickstarter project to raise the funds necessary to take Gato to the manufacturing stage. Reaching their crowdfunding goal of $35,000 will make this possible. If successful, Gato will be just the first of in a new line of gaming products sure to entertain in new and different ways.



