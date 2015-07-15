Mayse Global Ventures, Inc. Launches Website Offering Toys for All Ages

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Tricia Mayse is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EveryonesToys.com. The website offers toys for every member of the family including grownups and teenagers. Mayse was inspired to start her website by her own love of the magic that happens when a child is playing and using their imagination. She knows that toys and games are important for people of all ages as a way of relaxing and bonding with other family members. She wanted to offer great toys so that people of all ages would have a chance to spend time just playing.



There are many excellent toys and games offered within the merchandise of EveryonesToys.com. The website offers products including family games, Melissa and Doug Easels, children's books, Mega Bloks, children's costumes, Legos, science kits, train sets, baby toys, and much more. Of these products, Mayse is especially passionate about the children's books. She believes that it is very important for children to read and enjoy books to give them access to new experiences and knowledge.



Providing a website that offers toys for all ages rather than just for small children is very important to Mayse regarding EveryonesToys.com. While most toy websites only offer toys for small children, her website will offer toys for older children and for adults. Merchandise will include items such as radio controlled airplanes and drones, collectible models, as well as more complicated video and board games that appeal to older age groups. In the future, she will continue to add more products for teens and grownups and offer a larger selection the whole family can use to play together.



In addition to the main website, Mayse is launching a blog located at http://www.ToyUniverseBlog.com



The blog will focus on topics related to toys and why these are important. Mayse will be writing about how games can bring families together, how to make family traditions with play, how toys can encourage children to explore the world around them, and how playing and using imagination can benefit a child. The goal of the blog is to offer customers some more information about play and the different toys that can be used to facilitate play.



About EveryonesToys.com

EveryonesToys.com, a division of Mayse Global Ventures, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Tricia Mayse.



Tricia Mayse

http://www.EveryonesToys.com

281-647-6385



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com