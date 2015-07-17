Beautiful Is Black by Serenity Anderson Just Released

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --A just-published book by a children's literature writer, Serenity Anderson, Beautiful Is Black deals with equality, self-esteem, uniqueness, bullying and acceptance. The book aims to improve self-esteem in children, encourage tolerance, and heighten morale.



Self-esteem and self-image are two of the most common factors that impact a child's future since they affect learning, relationships, and growth at all levels. Many children are confused about the differences in what is right and wrong when it comes to children in their school that have different skin colors or ethnicity. Through colorful illustrations and accompanying dialogues between a child and her parents, Beautiful is Black discusses the troubles one girl has because of her skin color.



With a dominant spiritual theme and thought provoking questions and statements, the lessons covered in this book are valuable for any child, regardless of religion, ethnicity, disability, or any other factor. Although technically intended for 6-10 year old children (especially girls), the author emphasizes that Beautiful is Black can easily be adapted for older children or even teens dealing with cultural diversity or similar challenges.



As a mother of three, Serenity is well aware of issues children face. Serenity believes that when raising children we are faced with numerous questions and obstacles that need to be answered and solved through open communication and understanding. "As parents, teachers, youth pastors, grandparents, babysitters, and other caregivers, it is up to us to expand a child's horizon," says Serenity, and adds: "We must encourage the children to celebrate their differences, to appreciate each other just for being themselves, and to form friendships without paying attention to color, physical features, religion, or any other factor."



Serenity writes books because children are constantly looking for answers, especially about situations they are afraid to talk about or just don't know how to deal with. Through her writing, Serenity strives to open the line of communication for parents and teachers to have a conversation with children. Her second book, Pleasing the Lord, which teaches important life lessons on a child's level, is expected to be published in July.



Book Information:

Title: Beautiful is Black

Author: Serenity Anderson

ISBN: 978-1-942779-01-8

Format: Hardback

Publisher: Gifts From Heaven (GFH)

Release date: June 2015