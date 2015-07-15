Imaginative Endeavors, LLC Launches Website Featuring Home Decorating Accessories for Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Tracy, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Cheryl Hays is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ImaginativeHomeDecor.com. The website offers a broad range of decorative accessories to help people decorate their homes and gardens including home art, garden decor, outdoor furniture, home accents, decorative organizers, and outdoor heating. Hays was inspired to start her website by her own love of color and decoration. She says, "I took interior design in college and had the opportunity to experience what I consider to be a life changing lecture on color. From that point on, color became my first passion." She gained further knowledge working as a color consultant at a cosmetic company. She soon started to apply the information that she had learned to home decorating as she decorated her own homes over the years as well as assisted friends and family to create their own unique home environments. Now she is using this passion to fuel her new online business.



There are many excellent home and garden decorative accessories offered within the merchandise of ImaginativeHomeDecor.com. The website offers products including accent tables, turquoise table lamps, decorative flower vases, curio cabinets, analog wall clocks, beautiful wall sconces, narrow end tables, mirrored wall clocks, solar water fountains, convertible bench tables, outdoor fire pits, wishing well planters, and much more. In the future, Hays would like to add oil paintings, wall tapestries, garden stepping stones, and additional products in each category of her website. She'll be offering more outdoor heating options and more decorative organizers so customers have a wider selection to choose from.



Providing a website that highlights the importance of creating a comfortable home is very important to Hays regarding ImaginativeHomeDecor.com. The website is built to give customers the tools that they need to transform their home positively through the use of home decoration. She wants her customers to recognize that they don't need to spend outrageous amounts of money or hire an expensive decorator to create beautiful home decoration in a way that is personal and comfortable to live in.



In addition to her main website, Hays has launched a blog located at http://www.ImaginativeDecorBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to home decorating. Hays will be writing about decorating on a budget, creating your outdoor oasis, how to choose and use color in your decor, defining your personal decorating style, and which specific products can be good for decorating a home. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they will need to decorate their own home and outdoor space.



About ImaginativeHomeDecor.com

ImaginativeHomeDecor.com, a division of Imaginative Endeavors, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Cheryl Hays.



Cheryl Hays

http://www.ImaginativeDecorBlog.com

209-597-8289



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com