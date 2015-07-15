Global Linx, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health and Wellness Products

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Darla Stone is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.StoneInWellness.com. The website offers a wide range of products including vitamins, soothing oils, pain management products, exercise equipment, and detox kits. Stone was inspired to start her website by her experiences as a nurse for 29 years. She wanted to create a website where she would be able to help people find products and answers that they needed to help them live healthier and happier lifestyles.



There are many excellent health and wellness products featured within the merchandise of StoneInWellness.com. The website offers products including essential oils, body lotion sprays, waist trimmer belts, ab wheels, bentonite clay detox kits, gummy vitamins, facial sponges, organic lip balm, Proctor Silex blenders, natural remedies for headaches, and much more. In the future, Stone will be adding more health products and also offering some help topics that will help to answer different questions about health for her customers. By offering these help topics, she hopes to give customers the resources that they need to learn more about their health.



Providing a website that allows for customer feedback and suggestions is very important to Stone regarding StoneInWellness.com. The website is built to allow customers to ask questions about health that they would like to see answered and suggest products that they would like to see on the site. This will allow the website to change and grow to better cover the needs of the customers who visit it.



To complement the main website, Stone is also launching a blog located at http://www.PersonalHealthAndWellnessBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to health and health products. Stone will be writing about what people can do to help benefit their health, why detoxes are beneficial, how different health products can be used, and what exercises can improve health in different parts of the body. The goal of the blog is to allow customers get more of the information that they are going to need to help really improve their overall health and meet different health goals.



