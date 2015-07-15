MF Global Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Supplements and Exercise Equipment

Inman, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Melvin Fowler is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BodaciousFitness.com. The website offers a wide selection of fitness and health products including stationary bikes, rowing machines, vitamins, and health supplements. Fowler was inspired to start his website by the importance of health and fitness in his own life. He wanted to offer products that other people would be able to use to better maintain their health and become more physically fit.



There are many great fitness and health products featured within the merchandise of BodaciousFitness.com. The website offers products including CoQ10 supplements, Vitamin D3 supplements, neoprene dumbbells, stamina exercise equipment, Bowflex dumbbells, exercise machines, and much more. In the future, Fowler will continue to add products to expand the selection of products available on his website. Customers will be able to return to the site to look for new items that they might want to use in their lives.



Providing a well-organized website with a wide selection of products related to both health and fitness is very important to Fowler regarding BodaciousFitness.com. His website is broken into categories that make it really easy to find any product that you might be looking for. There are many products offered in each category so customers have a wide selection of items to choose from as well.



To complement the main website, Fowler is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthAndSupplementsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products that are offered on the main website. Fowler will be writing about different types of exercise equipment, health supplements and how these can be helpful, and discussing other topics that relate to the products that he offers. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them understand what items might be helpful for their personal health and fitness.



About BodaciousFitness.com

BodaciousFitness.com, a division of MF Global Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Melvin Fowler.



Melvin Fowler

http://www.BodaciousFitness.com

864-472-4349



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com