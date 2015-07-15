ESB Global Concepts, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Women's Accessories

North Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Ellen Bruggeman is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AccessoriesBling.com. The website offers a wide selection of women's accessories including head bands, fashion jewelry, home decorations, slippers, belts, and headpieces. Bruggeman was inspired to start her website by her family's love of fashion. Her great grandmother was the first female business owner in Grand Rapids, Michigan and offered fashion items in her store. Her mother was a fashion copywriter who gave Bruggeman a great deal of fashion advice growing up. As an adult, Bruggeman learned to work with whatever accessories she had to make a wide variety of outfits. She decided to start her website to offer customers a range of fashion accessories that would help them make outfits more polished.



There are many great women's fashion accessories featured within the merchandise of AccessoriesBling.com. The website offers products including fashion earrings, casual belts, decorative pillows, dressy slippers, throw blankets, fashion necklaces, square neck scarves, headpieces, jewelry sets, long scarves, fashion bracelets, sunglasses, wallets, key cases, and much more. Many of the top designers such as Balenciaga and Gucci are featured prominently on the site, with products such as a dressy purple patent leather Gucci belt. In the future, Bruggeman is going to continue to add new items that are stylish and trendy such as ear cuffs. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to encourage customers to return to the site to look at new items that they might want to add to their wardrobe.



Providing a website that is well organized and offers a wide range of products is very important to Bruggeman regarding AccessoriesBling.com. The website is pleasing to the eye and well organized so that customers can easily find what they are looking for. The website includes a range of products that are more affordable as well as high end items for those who can afford it so that all kinds of customers can find something that fits into their budget.



To complement the main website, Bruggeman is also launching a blog located at http://www.FashionAccessoriesBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the items offered on her website. Bruggeman will be talking about the products offered on her website, what new items she plans to add to the website, and how these accessories can be used. The goal of the blog is to keep customers up to date on what is happening on the site and allow them to get ideas for how they could use some of the different items.



