More Than Just a Book That Talks About God on a Child's Level

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2015 --The author of Beautiful is Black and a children's literature writer, Serenity Anderson, has just released her second book, Pleasing the Lord. The purpose of this book is to serve as a moral compass by which children can direct their lives through the study of God's Word.



Childhood can be an extremely confusing time, especially for children in public school or active in social groups today. Whether they meet new people who are from a different culture, religion, ethnicity, or have a physical or mental impairment, they must learn how to cope with uniqueness.



"Pleasing the Lord is more than just a storybook that talks about God on a child's level. It is also a great opportunity for teaching life lessons that any child can understand, regardless of religion, ethnicity, disability, or any other factor," explained the author. She also believes that teaching kindness, love and prayer to children allows them to seek God in all circumstances and follow His word in every situation.



Pleasing the Lord can be of assistance to parents, teachers, guardians, babysitters, grandparents, or pastors in introducing Biblical concepts to children aged seven to fourteen. Through colorfully illustrated pages, subsequent descriptions and verses, the book explains important life lessons such as forgiveness, fairness, justice, honesty, respect, love and compassion, in a way that any child can understand. Comparing the descriptions to the pictures allows children to visualize the necessities of a faithful life.



Serenity Anderson is a children's literature writer and the author of Beautiful is Black. Serenity writes books because children are constantly looking for answers, especially about situations they are afraid to talk about or just don't know how to deal with. Through her writing, Serenity strives to open the line of communication for parents and teachers to have a conversation with children.



Title: Pleasing the Lord

Author: Serenity Anderson

ISBN: 978-1-942779-00-1

Format: Hardback

Publisher: Gifts From Heaven (GFH)

Release date: July 2015