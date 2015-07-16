Champion Racing Oil Named Title Sponsor of the Three-Day Williams Grove National Open

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Champion, a recognized leader in racing and performance lubricants, will be the title sponsor of the Williams Grove National Open sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on October 1-2-3 in Mechanicsburg, Pa.



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues.



"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support Williams Grove Speedway and be the title sponsor of this year's National Open," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "It's great to support our past and future winners at "The Grove" using Champion 'Purpose Built' lubricant technology that is formulated for ultimate protection and competitive performance."



The World of Outlaws, an international racing tour with superstar drivers, features incredibly powerful and fast 410ci winged sprint cars. The Champion Racing Oil National Open is a key part of the series' 2015 championship that includes 92 race nights at 52 different tracks across 24 states and three Canadian provinces.



A World of Outlaws sprint car is an open-wheel racecar that weighs at least 1,400 pounds, including the driver. The 410-cubic inch engine is fueled by methanol. The cars produce approximately 850 horsepower and have a large top wing with sideboards that face in the opposite direction and create a great amount of down force to plant the car on the track and help the car turn with maximum grip, in both the corners and on the straightaways. The cars also have smaller nose wings.



Williams Grove Speedway is a half-mile automobile racetrack located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. Williams Grove continues a tradition of racing every Friday, and almost every Saturday, including many special events. The most prestigious of these special events is the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com