Endometriosis Can Be Completely Cured by a Natural Herbal Medicine, Named Fuyan Pill, Which Gets Rid of the Side Effects of Hormones and Great Harm of Surgery

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --A new herbal medicine of Fuyan Pill was released by Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic in 2009. This was really good news for all endometriosis patients as well as other females with reproductive problems. Through over 6 years of many clinical cases on endometriosis since the release of this pill, it approves that Fuyan pill can completely cure this disease and makes it possible for patients to get rid of the side effects of pain relievers and the physical damage brought by surgeries.



Endometriosis is the development of uterine-lining tissue outside the uterus. There is no doubt that endometriosis symptoms, like pelvic pain, painful urination, lower back pain and so on, can influence one's quality of life to a large extent. This disease is estimated to affect over one million women (range from 3% to 18% of women) in the United States, according to the data from WHO. Thus, to find some effective treatments on this condition becomes the most important thing for both patients and medical professionals.



Ms Young, from the Jean Hailes Research Unit at the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, reviewed a number of papers that documented women's experiences of endometriosis. "Some women initially delayed seeking help for their symptoms because they believed all women had painful periods. When women revealed their symptoms to a family member, friend or medical professional their experiences were typically normalized as being what all women must endure," Ms Young said. The study also found that women often felt frustrated and angry at unsatisfactory experiences with healthcare providers, and had concerns about the effectiveness and side effects of treatments.



Treatment for endometriosis is usually with medications or surgery. Birth control hormones (patch, pills, or ring) or anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) medicines are the most common medications to relieve pain caused by endometriosis. However, Dr. Monash published in the Journal of Family Planning and Reproductive Health Care that "Hormones can relieve pain by disordering the normal hormone secretion in the body which will prevent ovulation and menstruation accordingly. And anti-inflammatories can only eliminate the inflammation to some extent and can't cure the disease from its nidus. These usually cause significant side effects, particularly androgenic responses including weight gain and facial and body hair growth."On the other hand, some of patients may choose surgery like laparoscopy to remove endometrial growths and scar tissue. As we all know, surgery can create physical damage and even cause early menopause. It is only used when you have no pregnancy plans and have had little relief from other treatments.



Fortunately, through years of dedicated efforts and researches of famous Chinese herbalist Dr. Lee, Fuyan pill appears and makes it possible for all endometriosis patients to get complete cure.



In China, endometriosis is called neiyi, meaning internal lump. Lumps, adhesion and tubal blockage caused by endometriosis can make women lose their reproductive ability, called infertility in medical terms. From the TCM point of view, these are mainly caused by heat gathering. The natural herbs applied in Fuyan pill, like radix bupleuri, liquorice and scutellaria baicalensis, can clear up the heat leading to the condition. Secondly, painful intercourse, another typical endometriosis symptom, is mainly caused by obstruction of Qi and blood circulation from the TCM point of view. With the herbs contained in Fuyan Pill, like pangolin, angelica sinensis, carthamus tinctorius and so on, it can promote blood and Qi circulation effectively. Unlike most western drugs, Fuyan pill is totally extracted from herbs in the nature and processed free of contamination with rational compatibility, so it has no side effects and drug resistance as anti-inflammatories and hormones have.



Ms. Jane, 36, one of the beneficials of Fuyan pill, said, "When I was diagnosed of endometriosis, I knew nothing of the condition or where to go for help. I had suffered from this condition for over 10 years since my diagnosis. After trying various kinds of drugs and when I was told I would need a fifth operation, I decided to seek for another effective treatment." Fortunately, she found Fuyan pill from one of her friends who suffered from this disease too. After 4 months, she reported that all of her symptoms disappeared and she felt very good now. "Fuyan pill is really an effective medicine which has helped me out from the condition troubling me for over 10 years." She added.



For more testimonials, please visit http://global.fuyanpills.com/Testimonials/



The efficacy of Fuyan pill has been confirmed by lots of clinical cases, states Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic. With this pill, patients can get rid of the side effects and drug resistance of western medications as well as the great physical damage brought by surgeries. Except for endometriosis, it's also effective on other female reductive diseases such as Chlamydia, cervicitis, hydrosalpinx, etc. It has helped many people all over the world get a complete cure.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping and herbal medicine

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years. The formula is patented by SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C) with the application number 201110031968.