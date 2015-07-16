FlipPageMaker Releases Unlimited Opportunities for Free Flip Book Maker

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --FlipPageMaker presents their multifunctional Free Flip Book Maker that can enrich the users' experience and help them in business marketing. The Flip Book Maker is a professional tool used to easily convert text files to ebooks with flipping pages that contain eye catching and colorful themes, pictures and templates.



The powerful freeware introduced by FlipPageMaker is now available for download and offers unlimited conversions and fully customized viewer. With its help, the customers can effectively convert their text book into appealing flip page ebook that can fit their personal and business needs. The PDF conversion is possible with a licensed FlipBook Creator after paying a small fee.



The FlipPageMaker's Manager, Jason Chen, says:"Free Flip Book Maker is just one of the series of flippers the company has built to help customers make in no time beautiful flip ebooks from Microsoft office documents. This tool will be of a great advantage to ebook authors, publishers, web designers, and online stores that need to present their catalogues with products to the wide public."



People can use this free tool to also publish online for Android devices, iPad, and iPhone. No special flash skills are required to build an attractive flip book. Users just need to import their text file and choose the template or theme that would fit it best. The readers will be impressed by the real page turning effect and their attention will be drawn to the content.



For more information on the advantages that the Free Flip Book Maker gives, please visit

http://www.flippagemaker.com/free-flip-book-maker/



About FlipPageMaker

Flippagemaker Software Co. is a China based company established in 2008. The staff is fully devoted in creation of user friendly, convenient and cost-effective flipbook maker applications that help people reach their modern digital publishing needs.