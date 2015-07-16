Interim Healthcare Honolulu Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --We are excited to have Santiago join our senior executive management team as we continue to drive the higher operational excellence throughout the organization. Santiago Rivera operational experience will help strengthen and streamline our processes and position Interim Healthcare Honolulu for future growth. "I am confident in providing the higher healthcare solutions to all our clients." Mr. Rivera extensive executive healthcare experience and proven leadership abilities are welcome additions to the company.



Mr. Rivera, "It is an honor to join the senior leadership team at Interim Healthcare Honolulu. I look forward to building on Interim Healthcare Honolulu market presence by reinforcing our operations. I am committed to making our operations best in class and offering our patients the highest level of service and operational efficiencies."



During this month of July, Interim Healthcare Honolulu team is providing awareness about Dementia, a terrible mental illness affecting our Hawaiian community. Our teams of caregivers provide a comprehensive management approach to the patient with dementia includes building a partnership between health professionals and their family. Interim Healthcare Honolulu brings a positive support, with the highest quality in healthcare as well as social integration, and physical mobility.



About Interim HealthCare

Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare® is the nation's first and finest healthcare franchise organization. Through a comprehensive network of more than 300 independently owned franchise offices, Interim HealthCare franchisees are the largest combined provider of community-based home care, healthcare staffing and hospice services. Interim HealthCare is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service through franchisees that employ thousands of health care workers who serve 50,000 people each day.



For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit http://www.interimhealthcare.com or call us at 808-951-0949