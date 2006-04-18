CPMA Color Pigments Conference to Spotlight Deacom

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2006 --Deacom, Inc. announces it will be featured in the “Exhibitor Speaker’s Corner” during the International Color Pigments Conference, sponsored by the Color Pigments Manufacturers Association, Inc. (CPMA), on April 19 at 5:35 p.m. in Chicago, IL.



As a software provider for the cosmetics, ink, paint, and coatings manufacturing industries, the Deacom session will introduce the inventory control, regulatory reporting, accounting, and formula management functionality of the integrated DEACOM accounting & ERP software system. A comprehensive demonstration of the DEACOM ERP system will be provided immediately following the presentation at the Deacom booth.



Since 2003, “Color Pigments” has presented the latest trends and new worldwide developments in pigments to color pigment manufacturers, suppliers, and users. This year’s conference marks Deacom’s first year of involvement with CPMA and its activities. Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, expects this year to be the first of many.



“The Color Pigments Conference offers Deacom and other suppliers a great opportunity to network and collaborate with process manufacturers,” says Deakins. “We’re here to help manage manufacturing business processes simply and efficiently, now and in the future.”



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 11 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

