Correctional Medical Care Announces Multiple Endorsements from County Sheriffs

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --Correctional Medical Care is proud to announce they have recently received over half a dozen letters of reference commending them on their comprehensive health care services provided at the county correctional facilities. Each letter of endorsement covers the value Correctional Medical Care has brought to the correctional facility.



Correctional Medical Care has worked hard to provide the best services possible since its inception. "We understand the importance and value of providing high quality health care at correctional facilities at an affordable price so as to not increase the burden on tax payers," said Emre Umar, president of Correctional Medical Care.



Correctional Medical Care's services meet or exceed all national and local standards established by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). A few of the services Correctional Medical Care offers are reception screening, physician services, nursing care and pharmacy services. Correctional Medical Care is able to work with any correctional facility regardless of size and will help the facility set up a cost effective treatment plan that guarantees inmate's healthcare.



Sheriff Adrian H. Anderson of Dutchess County said Correctional Medical Care's "staff is highly responsive, and the company has repeatedly emphasized and promoted the need for effective communication and cooperation with the correctional personnel as well as Jail Administration."



"The company has demonstrated its commitment to us and to providing the highest possible quality health care services while carefully monitoring both costs and utilization," said Sheriff Jack Mahar of Rensselaer County.



About Correctional Medical Care

Correctional Medical Care, Inc. (CMC) is a staff-driven, people-oriented provider of health care services to the incarcerated populations of correctional facilities. All staff is committed to providing the highest possible care available in order to meet or exceed all local and national standards. We pride ourselves on providing compassionate, innovative solutions and working in partnership with each of our clients to satisfy the unique and specific needs of each facility we serve.



Visit http://cormedcare.com/ for more information.