Newly Released Book Helps Parents Deal with Loss of Baby

Norway, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --A new book is helping parents deal with the intense trauma and complex emotions they must address after losing a young child.



"Always Loved: Grieving the Loss of a Baby," by Melissa Eshleman, features a compilation of stories from parents who have experienced a miscarriage or loss of an infant. Readers get intimate and heartfelt accounts of the wide range of issues these parents must deal with, and hear simple, profound truths about what it takes to get through such a difficult time in one's life.



"The loss of a baby is an issue that impacts countless parents across the country and around the world, and it's such a difficult subject to address," said Eshleman. "Through this book, I hope to give people inspiration and a sense of strength as they confront what could be the biggest challenge of their lives. The stories of other parents who have lost young children helps provide guidance and comfort, giving readers hope that they will one day be able to move on and live happy lives."



In many ways, the book is a follow-up to 2011's "Always Within: Grieving the Loss of an Infant," which Eshleman also wrote. The author has dealt with this issue first-hand, as she and her husband said goodbye to their four-day-old son, Lucas, in 2001. For months, she said she didn't know what to do or where to turn, eventually looking to the experiences of others who had gone through the same major life challenge. Through this, she was inspired to develop a book to help parents who were feeling the same sense of loss.



In writing the book, Eshleman aims to assure readers that they are not alone and there is strength to be gained hearing from other people who have been in the same situation. Readers will also learn creative ways to keep their children's memory alive through the years, and will also gain inspiration through comforting quotes, poems and Bible verses.



"When I lost my child, I did everything I could to find out how to deal with the intense emotions I was feeling, including reading everything I could get my hands on and joining infant loss groups," said Eshleman. "In this book, I have worked with parents across the country, and their stories—including their triumphs and challenges—provide inspiration to us all."



"Always Loved: Grieving the Loss of a Baby" has been released by Find Your Way Publishing, Inc. and is available at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other online retailers.



