Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Recovery Innovations' mental health peer training and consulting arm, the Recovery Opportunity Center (ROC), has announced its award of a three-year contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide nation-wide peer support training and certification for non-certified peer support apprentices and technicians, effective July 1, 2015.



Chief Recovery & Clinical Officer Shanna Galdys said the ROC has trained more than 10,000 mental health support peers (including veterans) over the past decade, and was a frequent trainer at VA sites throughout the U.S. over the years. "In 2012, we began contracting directly with the VA, providing training at the national level and we're honored that this contract will extend our work with veterans, whose service and dedication we so greatly appreciate," added Galdys.



According to Director of Recovery Practice, Lisa St. George, the training provides several advantages to veterans. "Peer Employment Training (PET) not only provides greater employment opportunities for veterans through certification, it also deepens their understanding of how their life experiences -- including the devastating effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) depression, and suicidal thoughts -- can be used to help others, adding purpose to the challenges they've endured." St. George added that veterans who earn their certification through this process become more employable not only as a VA employee, but also outside of the VA, since Recovery Innovations' ROC peer support training certifications are recognized across the U.S., as well as in Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland and New Zealand.



About Recovery Innovations and the RI Recovery Opportunity Center

